-
Tulsa Returns Several Elected Officials to Office, But City Council District 5 Chooses New CouncilorTulsans returned several elected officials to office on Tuesday, but not all of them.Oklahoma House Democrats Denise Brewer, Meloyde Blancett and Melissa…
-
A Tulsa City Councilor says Mayor G.T. Bynum's reelection should be a concern for conservatives. District 5 Councilor Cass Fahler appeared on an episode…
-
A committee meeting of the Tulsa City Council held virtually on Wednesday grew tense at times as councilors discussed the "Black Lives Matter" mural on…
-
Update 9:20 a.m.: This story, photo, and headline have been updated to reflect that the ordinance has been signed by the mayor and is now in effect.Tulsa…
-
The field is set for Tulsa’s municipal elections in August.Seven men are running for mayor against incumbent G.T. Bynum, including three black men with…