-
Tulsans will have the chance to weigh in on six city council redistricting proposals.The city election district commission looked at five maps Friday,…
-
The group tasked with redrawing Tulsa City Council districts after the 2020 census will have some work to do.The 2020 census showed the city gained 21,000…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Newly drawn Oklahoma House districts approved by the Legislature earlier this year will have to be redrawn based on the latest census…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Like much of the country, Oklahoma is less white and more urban and suburban than it was 10 years ago, according to data released…
-
The redistricting process began in earnest Friday for the City of Tulsa.The five-member Election District Commission charged with redrawing city council…
-
According to Census data released last week, Oklahoma has experienced the slowest population growth since 1990. People are having fewer children. So we…
-
Oklahoma held on to its five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to the Census Bureau’s first release of data from the 2020 population…
-
A delay in releasing 2020 Census data means Oklahoma lawmakers will split their redistricting work.The state constitution requires state legislative…
-
The city of Tulsa's director of community partnerships said Friday that diversity has been crucial to efforts to geting residents counted in the lead-up…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of the U.S. Census Bureau visited a census event Friday to encourage people to fill out their census form before the end of…