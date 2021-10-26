-
The harmful and discredited practice of conversion therapy is now banned in the city of Norman.The city council on Tuesday unanimously approved an…
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The leader of a group that tried to recall the mayor of Norman and three city councilors is suing the city over an ordinance…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Norman City Council voted to require that masks be worn indoors at house parties if more than 25 people are present to slow the…
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A group of citizens in Norman, Oklahoma, that was seeking to oust the mayor over her push to reallocate police funding has fallen…
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A group of citizens in Oklahoma’s third-largest city has launched a petition drive seeking to oust half of the City Council and the…
The City of Stillwater and the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City are the latest entities in Oklahoma to require the wearing of masks in an attempt to…
The Norman City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a mandatory mask ordinance.The measure passed 8-1 at the virtual meeting, and applies to public places…
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma police officer will keep his job after being disciplined for responding to an email about department-issued coronavirus…
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma police officer will be disciplined for violating department policy when he responded to an email about coronavirus…
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma police officer is under investigation after responding to a departmental email about coronavirus protective masks that…