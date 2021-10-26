Crista Patrick

-
Despite rapidly rising numbers of new COVID-19 infections, the City of Tulsa’s mitigation working group is not moving toward reimplementing a mask…
-
Members of the Tulsa City Council on Wednesday discussed possible actions they and the Tulsa Police Department can take to prevent or discourage illegal…
-
The Tulsa City Council's public works committee heard from multiple engineers Wednesday as councilors questioned whether it was possible to preserve the…
-
The field is set for Tulsa’s municipal elections in August.Seven men are running for mayor against incumbent G.T. Bynum, including three black men with…