© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas

  • oct._2018_newsletter_museum_confidential.png
    Podcast
    The Scientific Method
    Meghann Ray
    ,
    Art museums actually account for less than 5% of all American museums. More than half of our museums fall into the history category. And while science and…