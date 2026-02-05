Gubernatorial candidates rely on personal money to launch campaigns

Gubernatorial Candidates Rely on Personal Money to Launch Campaignsby Keaton Ross, Oklahoma Watch

February 5, 2026

Republican gubernatorial candidates have poured $7.6 million of their own money into their campaigns ahead of the June 16 primary election, eclipsing donations from individuals and political groups.

Mike Mazzei leads the pack in self-funding, incrementally loaning his campaign $3 million from April through December. As of Dec. 31, the last reporting deadline, about 88% of the former state senator’s aggregate campaign funds came from personal loans.

Former House Speaker Charles McCall and Chip Keating, who served as secretary of public safety under Gov. Kevin Stitt, have also eclipsed the $2 million mark. McCall’s personal loans total $2.6 million, while Keating has loaned his campaign $2 million, including a $1.75 million loan authorized on New Year’s Eve.

While Oklahoma Ethics Commission rules cap individual donations at $3,500 per election, candidates are allowed to give unlimited contributions and loans to their own campaign. If self-funded, the loans are interest-free and may be repaid with contributions received later in the campaign.

The U.S. Supreme Court has defended self-funding as necessary for many new candidates to launch competitive campaigns. Critics contend that the widespread usage of large personal loans keeps all but the wealthiest of prospective candidates from seeking office.

At a similar point in the 2018 election cycle, the last time a governor was term-limited, candidates had loaned themselves $2.17 million. The bulk of the loan money came from now-Gov. Stitt, who loaned his campaign $1.1 million, and Gary Richardson, who signed off on a $1 million loan. Richardson ultimately secured just 4% of the primary vote.

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 general election, Stitt loaned his campaign nearly $2 million. The payment came as a barrage of dark money advertisements hit airwaves, accusing Stitt of facilitating scandals at Epic Charter Schools and the Department of Tourism.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is the only leading Republican gubernatorial candidate who has not yet taken out a personal campaign loan, though he’s not opposed to the practice. He carried over $4.09 million in debt from his 2018 and 2022 attorney general campaigns to his gubernatorial campaign.

In a Feb. 2 interview, Drummond said grassroots support from hundreds of small donors has kept his campaign in good financial standing.

“I’ve raised $4.9 million from people,” Drummond said. “I’m just a human like the next guy. I think if future candidates are willing to work hard enough and go across the state, with a message that people want to support, they’ll find similar success.”

In a statement touting his fourth-quarter fundraising efforts, Keating said he didn’t have the luxury of tapping into previous campaign contributions. He described the $2 million loan as a personal investment that will help fund statewide outreach efforts.

Ashley Peterson, a spokesperson for the McCall campaign, did not respond to a request for comment. Mazzei did not return a phone call inquiring about his campaign loans.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, the sole Democrat to announce a bid for governor, had not authorized any personal campaign loans as of Dec. 31. Her campaign has raised about $657,000 since April.

No Libertarian or independent candidates have announced they’re running for governor. The official filing period will take place April 1-3 at the state Capitol.

—

Ed. Note: This story was updated to reflect Cyndi Munson's most recent campaign finance report.