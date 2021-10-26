-
The city of Tulsa has launched an online survey to solicit public input as officials design a new branding campaign for downtown."The new brand identity…
The Tulsa City Council has voted to waive application fees for sidewalk cafés and parklets for another year.The outdoor spaces have provided an option for…
Updated Feb. 22, 9:10 a.m. A City of Tulsa entity focused on boosting downtown is carefully watching a state Senate bill out of concern it may undermine…
The Downtown Coordinating Council is planning a roughly $2.4 million renovation of the Center of the Universe, and the Tulsa Development Authority is…
The City of Tulsa has made it easier for restaurants to set up outdoor dining spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.New ordinances will let them apply for a…