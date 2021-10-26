-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An investigation into a virtual charter school that has grown to become the largest public school in Oklahoma has been delayed due to…
-
Epic Charter Schools’ governing board voted shortly after midnight Wednesday to reform its controversial learning fund.Starting in July, the details of…
-
The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted on Tuesday to recuse two members from any future discussion or action on Epic One-On-One Charter…
-
Epic Charter Schools escaped having its accreditation lowered to probation status this week as the State Board of Education on Thursday chose not to act…
-
The governing board for Epic Charter Schools unanimously approved on Wednesday corrective actions after reviewing the state auditor’s review of their…
-
Embattled Epic Charter Schools took another hit on Tuesday.After reviewing a state auditor’s report, the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board…
-
In the wake of a state audit of Oklahoma’s largest charter school, the State Board of Education is demanding it repay funds members say were misused.After…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An embattled virtual charter school that has grown to become Oklahoma’s largest public school used a “remarkably complex”…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A judge has set a trial date for a legal battle involving Oklahoma’s attempt to review financial records from a private company that…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County district judge imposed a $500,000 fine on the nonprofit overseeing Epic Charter Schools for filing a libel and…