george floyd

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Wednesday to crack down on protesters by increasing penalties for blocking roadways and…
For Crutcher Family, Chauvin Guilty Verdict Bittersweet: 'We Wish That Would Have Been Betty Shelby'The Reverend Joe Crutcher says he's kept a close watch on happenings in Minneapolis since last May, when video of police officer Derek Chauvin killing…
In a late vote in the early morning hours Wednesday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives approved a bill that would grant protections to drivers who use…
The city of Tulsa announced Monday that it intends to follow through on its plans to remove the Black Lives Matter painting on the roadway of North…
Greenwood's proclamation that "BLACK LIVES MATTER" will be erased from the road surface by the city of Tulsa.In a Wednesday meeting of the Tulsa City…
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler announced Thursday that his office will not be pursuing charges against the driver of a truck who drove…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Several protesters who want Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to reopen an investigation into the 2019 killing of a…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City’s local Black Lives Matter chapter posted a total of $1.4 million in cash bonds to release four protesters from jail…
Calling Sheila Buck's nationally televised arrest outside the BOK Center on Saturday an "outrage," the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma has…
Following another public relations black eye, as footage of an incident in which Tulsa police officers handcuffed two Black children in north Tulsa for…