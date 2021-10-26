George Monks

-
The Oklahoma State Medical Association announced Saturday it plans to ask the Oklahoma Supreme Court for an injunction that would prevent the state from…
-
The Oklahoma State Medical Association and other health groups held a virtual news conference on Thursday asking voters to reject State Question 814.The…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association is renewing the group’s call for a statewide mask mandate as the number of…
-
There are 18 counties in Oklahoma now at "orange" in the state’s two-week old COVID alert system, despite some having new case levels two to three times…