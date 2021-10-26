Greg Robinson

-
A nonprofit established in the wake of the 2016 police killing of Tulsan Terence Crutcher is marking five years since his death this week with a series of…
At a virtual press briefing following his presentation of a proposed fiscal year 2022 budget to the Tulsa City Council, Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday…
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum won a second term Tuesday night, taking 51.9% of the votes, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board's unofficial…
The field is set for Tulsa’s municipal elections in August.Seven men are running for mayor against incumbent G.T. Bynum, including three black men with…
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and community leaders who organized Saturday’s "We Can’t Breathe" protest announced Monday the city will not renew its contract…