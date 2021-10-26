-
This may be difficult for a nonfiction purist to hear, but I may have learned more about past events and figures through fiction than from any history…
If you’re not watching Ted Lasso, I’m not sure how you’re making it these days. For those unfamiliar, Jason Sudeikis plays the title character—a college…
There’s always a strange tension I experience when perusing book lists, and you know how much I adore a good book list. Forthcoming title lists are so…
The heat index may be 105, and I may always smell like a combination of SPF 50 sunscreen, Deep Woods Off, and perspiration, but there’s still something…
Read what you want.Never apologize for your reading taste.Every book its reader; every reader her book.These are cornerstone principles of readers’…
As more and more friends and family join the ranks of the fully-vaccinated, I’m filled with so much gratitude. And also . . . a little anxiety. I’m not…
During our recent arctic blast, robins appeared everywhere.It seemed odd to spot a harbinger of spring in below-zero temperatures, so I looked into why I…
Even the most cynical among us has a hard time avoiding the contagious and perpetual hope that a new calendar year brings.Understanding in our rational…
When the world grows quiet, we learn to listen.This is the theme of the beautiful children’s book Ten Ways to Hear the Snow written by Cathy Camper and…
It seems that the winter holiday season began the first week in November this year. Have you noticed this, too?In my neighborhood, it wasn’t just the…