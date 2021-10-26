© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Imprint

  • imprint_october_2021-2.png
    Imprint
    Imagining Real Life
    This may be difficult for a nonfiction purist to hear, but I may have learned more about past events and figures through fiction than from any history…
  • camel-3682075_1280.jpg
    Imprint
    A Rom-Communist Manifesto
    If you’re not watching Ted Lasso, I’m not sure how you’re making it these days. For those unfamiliar, Jason Sudeikis plays the title character—a college…
  • books_3.jpg
    Imprint
    Each Book a Gift
    There’s always a strange tension I experience when perusing book lists, and you know how much I adore a good book list. Forthcoming title lists are so…
  • lantern-2369904__480.jpg
    Imprint
    Great Reads for Your Long, Hot Summer
    The heat index may be 105, and I may always smell like a combination of SPF 50 sunscreen, Deep Woods Off, and perspiration, but there’s still something…
  • imprint_may_2021.png
    Imprint
    Read Better. Do Better.
    Read what you want.Never apologize for your reading taste.Every book its reader; every reader her book.These are cornerstone principles of readers’…
  • bread-821503_1280.jpg
    Imprint
    Cookbooks as Ritual
    As more and more friends and family join the ranks of the fully-vaccinated, I’m filled with so much gratitude. And also . . . a little anxiety. I’m not…
  • Robins.jpg
    Imprint
    Great Migrations
    During our recent arctic blast, robins appeared everywhere.It seemed odd to spot a harbinger of spring in below-zero temperatures, so I looked into why I…
  • rebecca_howard_imprint.png
    Imprint
    The Thing with Feathers
    Even the most cynical among us has a hard time avoiding the contagious and perpetual hope that a new calendar year brings.Understanding in our rational…
  • rebecca_howard_imprint.png
    Imprint
    Learning to Listen
    When the world grows quiet, we learn to listen.This is the theme of the beautiful children’s book Ten Ways to Hear the Snow written by Cathy Camper and…
  • rebecca_howard_imprint.png
    Imprint
    Comfort and Joy
    It seems that the winter holiday season began the first week in November this year. Have you noticed this, too?In my neighborhood, it wasn’t just the…
