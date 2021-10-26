-
Oklahoma health officials say as the state moves COVID-19 case reporting off of the system known as PHIDDO, one lab had an undiscovered technical error…
Oklahoma health officials defended on Friday the switch to weekly reporting of COVID-19 data but admitted they did not do a good job communicating the…
How many Oklahomans have died from COVID-19?As of Monday, the state said nearly 4,500, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said almost…
The Oklahoma State Department of Health may let schools get more involved in tracing their COVID cases.Interim State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor said…