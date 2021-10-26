-
Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor has been named interim dean of the University of Tulsa’s business school.Taylor’s appointment is effective July 1, and TU…
On this edition of ST, we learn about the "summer slide." This phrase is what educational researchers use to refer to the approximately two months of…
ImpactTulsa is a newly formed, entirely pro-education initiative that brings together locally based community leaders from the varied realms of education,…
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we present the first in a two-part series of interviews with the candidates appearing on the ballot for Mayor in the…
The candidates for mayor will debate the issues on today's StudioTulsa program. Recorded before the Tulsa Kiwanis yesterday, former Mayor Kathy Taylor…