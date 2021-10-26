-
For this fourth and final episode in our limited series of Medical Matters shows for Fall 2015, we speak with Dr. Angelo Volandes of Harvard Medical…
-
For Episode # 3 of 4 in our current series of Medical Matters shows, we feature an in-depth discussion with Dr. Damon Tweedy, an African American…
-
Medical Matters continues with Show # 2 of our current four-episode limited series.How did the rapid rise of OxyContin addiction in the 1990s lead quite…
-
Medical Matters has returned! The popular "program about health care and the human condition" -- created here at Public Radio Tulsa by host John Schumann…
-
For lovers of books and literature everywhere, it's fairly common to encounter a favorite author who's also a doctor: Arthur Conan Doyle, William Carlos…
-
Stigma from illness keeps sufferers in the dark, where they’re ashamed to give voice to their afflictions out of fear and embarrassment. Dr. Anne…
-
On this edition of Medical Matters, Dr. John La Puma, also known as “Chef MD”, shares how it is that what we eat has such a huge impact on our physical…
-
Host John Schumann speaks with Elisabeth Rosenthal of the New York Times, author of Paying Till It Hurts, a series on health care costs in the New York…
-
Host John Schumann speaks with RishiManchanda, author of the TED Book "The Upstream Doctors," regarding new ideas in medical education and so-called…
-
Host John Schumann speaks with Leslie Kernisan, a geriatrician in San Francisco and author of the "GeriTech" blog. Gary Schwitzer of HealthNewsReview.org…