StudioTulsa

"The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER"

Published May 1, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT
paperback-cover.jfif
Aired on Monday, May 1st.

"A briskly paced, heartfelt, often harrowing year in the life of an ER doctor on Chicago's historically Black South Side." -- San Francisco Chronicle

Dr. Thomas Fisher is our guest; he's a board-certified emergency medicine physician based in Chicago. For the past twenty years, he has worked in the emergency department at the University of Chicago, serving the same South Side community where he was raised. He joins us to discuss his well-regarded memoir, which has just recently been published in paperback. The book is "The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER." As was noted of this work in The New York Times: "Fisher's account [is] gripping.... His frustration, his outraged intelligence, is palpable on every page.... [This is] the best account I've read about working in a busy hospital during Covid."

