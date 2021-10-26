-
Dems Accuse Stitt Of Playing Politics With Health Care Authority Board Removals, Propose LegislationDemocratic members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday announced proposed legislation to limit certain powers of the governor related to…
-
Members of Oklahoma's Legislative Black Caucus this week questioned Republican House leaders' decision not to hear several police reform bills this…
-
Calls are mounting for Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) to resign his seat on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission after his role in sowing…
-
State Rep. Monroe Nichols (D-Tulsa) proposed a set of police reforms on Wednesday he wants passed into law next legislative session.Nichols’ March for…