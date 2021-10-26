-
CARTER, Okla. (AP) — A Democratic Oklahoma City attorney is the latest candidate to announce his plans to challenge Republican James Lankford for…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state senator from Broken Arrow said Tuesday that he would run for the GOP nomination against incumbent U.S. Sen. James…
An Oklahoma City minister used his sermon to the chamber to condemn Sen. Nathan Dahm’s (R-Broken Arrow) crude remark about Vice President Kamala Harris.In…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Democratic leaders in the Oklahoma Senate filed a formal complaint against one of their GOP colleagues over sexually suggestive…
Broken Arrow Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm has drawn bipartisan criticism for a crude sexual joke about Vice President Kamala Harris in a Senate press…
Further limiting access to abortion appears to be a top priority among Oklahoma Republican lawmakers.Six out of 16 bills considered by the Senate Health…