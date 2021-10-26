-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A crash that injured three Oklahoma troopers on motorcycles during a procession for a fatally shot Tulsa police officer started when…
A woman is arrested after trying to break into a toll plaza building and apparently attempting to rob the attendants using a tire iron. Her plans went…
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking recruits for the next Academy class coming up in January. OHP Recruiter Antonio Porter says time is running out to…
Experts from the University of Tulsa and the Highway Patrol are conducting training this week in the latest techniques for investigating traffic…
Saturation patrols this weekend will target DUI drivers going to and from school proms and other school related activities. Oklahoma Highway Patrol…
Renae Powers-KWGS NewsA truck carrying crude oil overturns and causes two ramps on the downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop to shut down. The Oklahoma…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A teenager from Owasso died after a car she was in rolled several times after the driver swerved to try to avoid a deer.The Saturday…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man was killed in an early morning crash in Tulsa.Troopers say the man lost control of his pickup…
CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a car has struck and killed a man who was trying to cross a highway in northeast Oklahoma.The Oklahoma Highway…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A truck driver is killed as the result of winds from severe thunderstorms in northeast Oklahoma.The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says…