-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Fans of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder will be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to…
-
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Big 12 basketball game scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell hit a go-ahead layup with 7 seconds left and finished with 20 points, lifting the Utah Jazz over the Oklahoma City…
-
Billy Donovan won’t return as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder after five seasons, the team announced Tuesday night, ending a largely successful run…
-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder and Creative Arts Agency Sports have formed the Thunder Fellows Program, designed to create opportunities in…
-
Our guest is the former long-serving Mayor of Oklahoma City, Mick Cornett, who joins us to discuss his new book, "The Next American City: The Big Promise…
-
Thunder Basketball souvenirs are selling like hotcakes. Temporary stands in Tulsa selling items with the Thunder logo can’t keep the most popular in…