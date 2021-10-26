-
A Southwest Power Pool executive told Oklahoma state regulators the corporation is working hard on ensuring an adequate supply of fuel for electricity…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A lawsuit seeking to remove one of the state’s three Corporation Commissioners alleges that his being on the board violates the…
-
'Vast Majority' Of Oklahomans Won't See Huge Energy Bill After Storms But Officials To Look At IssueUpdated Feb. 23, 11:50 a.m. to clarify only unregulated gas utilities may not spread out increased costs. State officials said Monday most Oklahomans will…
-
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued an emergency order late Wednesday telling gas and power companies to prioritize their service during prolonged…
-
With natural gas in short supply for power plants amid a severe winter storm, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission lifted production limits on certain…
-
State regulators late Friday ordered reduced volume reductions or shutdowns for oil and gas wastewater disposal wells in the vicinity of an earthquake…