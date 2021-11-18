© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

A discussion of clean renewable energy sources, and of efforts to encourage the City of Tulsa to embrace these sources

Published November 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST
Aired on Thursday, November 18th.

We chat with Gary Allison, co-chair of the locally-focused Ready for 100 Tulsa campaign, which is now asking the City of Tulsa to adopt a resolution committing the City to having 100% of its electricity come from clean renewable sources by 2035.

We're pleased to speak with Gary Allison, a Professor of Law Emeritus here at TU as well as the co-chair of Ready for 100 Tulsa (a/k/a RF100 Tulsa). An initiative of The Sierra Club, the activist-driven Ready for 100 Tulsa campaign, per its website, "is a part of a nationwide movement to convince cities, counties, and states to pursue the following energy goals: 1) Have all electricity used within their borders generated from clean renewable energy by 2035; and 2) Have all energy used within their borders provided by clean renewable sources by 2050." Allison talks about how RF100 Tulsa is now asking the City of Tulsa to adopt a resolution committing the City to having one-hundred percent of its electricity come from clean renewable sources by 2035.

Sustainability Electricity The Green Movement Environment City of Tulsa The Sierra Club Solar Power Wind Power Climate Change energy Power Grid Oklahoma Corporation Commission
