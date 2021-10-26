-
Several Tulsa-area school boards voted Monday to let their districts' attorneys challenge the State Board of Education's decision to give charter schools…
-
Freezing temperatures didn't stop thousands of Green Country residents from voting in local elections on Tuesday.In Tulsa County, John Fothergill was…
-
Owasso Public Schools high schoolers are going to distance learning for the rest of 2020.Starting Wednesday, ninth through 12th graders will "Pivot to…
-
Owasso Public Schools is the latest district to pull the plug on distance learning ahead of schedule.The district announced Friday students will return to…