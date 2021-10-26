-
Republican redistricting leaders release congressional boundaries proposal, which could benefit GOP candidatesRedrawn congressional district lines that lawmakers will consider in a special session move areas with large Latino populations out of the Fifth District while bringing in heavily Republican ones.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday called a special session of the Legislature to address redistricting of the state’s federal and…
Tulsans will have the chance to weigh in on six city council redistricting proposals.The city election district commission looked at five maps Friday,…
The group tasked with redrawing Tulsa City Council districts after the 2020 census will have some work to do.The 2020 census showed the city gained 21,000…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Newly drawn Oklahoma House districts approved by the Legislature earlier this year will have to be redrawn based on the latest census…
The redistricting process began in earnest Friday for the City of Tulsa.The five-member Election District Commission charged with redrawing city council…
State House and Senate redistricting committees on Wednesday released their redrawn legislative maps.By law, redistricting must be done every 10 years.…
A delay in releasing 2020 Census data means Oklahoma lawmakers will split their redistricting work.The state constitution requires state legislative…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group seeking to change the way Oklahoma's state and congressional districts are drawn is abandoning its plans to seek a public…
A group trying to get a statewide vote on establishing an independent redistricting commission in order to prevent gerrymandering has withdrawn its…