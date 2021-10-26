-
The legal team representing the three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in a lawsuit for reparations for the attack and its ongoing…
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Eleven U.S. mayors — from Los Angeles to tiny Tullahassee, Oklahoma — have pledged to pay reparations for slavery to a small…
With the national spotlight off Tulsa following substantial media coverage of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial anniversary and President Joe…
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor representing the district that includes much of the historic Greenwood neighborhood destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race…
On the 100th anniversary of the second day of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, with the president of the United States in town to commemorate the racist…
Several hundred armed Black men and women from across the country converged on Tulsa Saturday for a march as part of the National Black Power Convention,…
The sponsor of a bill to create a federal commission studying reparations said she stands with those pursuing reparations for people affected by the 1921…
The Tulsa City Council announced Friday it would consider a resolution at its upcoming Wednesday meeting that would formally apologize for the past and…
One of the preeminent scholars of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre said Thursday that reparations for survivors and descendants are undeniably necessary."The…
With the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre days away, the Tulsa County Democratic Party issued a statement Friday acknowledging the organization’s…