School funding

State Board Of Education Strikes Contract With Private Law Firm For Legal Challenges To Funding VoteThe Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a $45,000 contract Monday evening for outside legal counsel in three legal challenges to its decision to…
Recently, a University of Central Oklahoma professor drew much attention when he pointed out that our state could save $27 million in education spending…
The 2018 Session of the Oklahoma State Legislature recently adjourned, and what a session it was. For the first time since State Question 640 passed in…
You might call it "adding insult to injury," as the old saying goes. Yesterday's announcement that the State of Oklahoma has authorized an additional 4%…
On Tuesday, March 3rd, the citizens of Tulsa will vote on a $415 million bond for Tulsa Public Schools. This bond -- which would not raise taxes -- is…
Citizens at Governor Fallin’s town hall meeting in Tulsa have questions and complaints about education funding in Oklahoma. Speaker-after-speaker wanted…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state representative is praising a Tulsa County judge's decision to allow children with certain disabilities to attend private…