Spring 2013

-
These listeners haven't been too shy to tell us what they think about the six HD Radio channels of Public Radio Tulsa. Share your thoughts, good and bad,…
-
Undying gratitude from zillions of form-fitting earbuds and stereo radio speakers aching to be modulated with the dulcet tones of NPR's announcers and the…
-
Dear Friend,Public Radio Tulsa finds itself in exciting times, tinged with a bit of uncertainty. By every objective measure, our radio stations are…
-
A fund drive is when we ask you, our listeners, to take a moment to consider what this public radio station is worth to you: why it matters to you…