State Revenue

"A Better Path Forward," a new report from OK Policy, proposes a number of tax and budget reforms aimed at fairness, prosperity, improved health, and better education services
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma collected a one month record amount of revenue in September, and for the previous 12 month period as well, state Treasurer…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Overall collections to the state’s main operating fund for fiscal year 2020 were more than 10% below projections as the state’s…
As the COVID-19 pandemic continued through May, Oklahoma’s gross receipts dropped 14% from the same month a year ago, a more than $150 million…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Collections to Oklahoma’s main government operating fund missed projections by 44% last month, the biggest shortfall in modern…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Oklahoma fell by half a billion dollars in April from a year ago as an economic slowdown caused by the…
While the debate in Washington, amid these dreaded days of "sequestration," is about whether to increase revenues or cut spending --- or somehow achieve a…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Office of State Finance reports revenue collections for the first month of the 2013 fiscal year were up $6.4 million over last…