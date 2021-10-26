-
The 22nd Annual Yom HaShoah, which is a yearly Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration, will happen in Tulsa on Monday the 6th at Temple Israel (located at…
-
On this edition of ST, we learn about the remarkable ongoing work of one Father Patrick Desbois, a Catholic priest and Vatican consultant who's also the…
-
On this edition of our program, we're pleased to speak with the distinguished orchestra conductor, scholar, and educator Leon Botstein, who has been the…
-
Tomorrow night (Thursday the 19th) at 7pm, Temple Israel in Tulsa (at 2004 East 22nd Place, near Utica Square) will host the 15th Annual Interfaith…