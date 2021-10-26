-
Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $58 million in congressional earmarks for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, which runs from…
-
Tulsa Ports is marking 50 years since the Port of Catoosa opened.President Richard Nixon was on hand June 5, 1971, to dedicate it and the 445 mile long…
-
Tulsa’s Port of Catoosa reaches a milestone. Since opening more than 40 years ago, the inland waterway has now shipped 75 million tons of cargo. Port…
-
Firefighters in haz-mat suits surround a smoking rail car at the Port of Catoosa. Nearby, people are being hosed down in a decontamination area. It looks…
-
The Tulsa Port of Catoosa gets a federal grant to help upgrade the main dock. Port Director Bob Portiss says the 6.4 million dollar grant will cover about…