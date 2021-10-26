U.S. Attorney's Office

-
A former Tulsa Police officer who pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000…
After six hours of deliberations Monday, a federal jury found former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler guilty on charges related to the 2014 killing of…
A Tulsa Police officer indicted on federal gun charges in December has pleaded guilty to making a false statement.Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern…
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation convicted of murder in state court and another convicted of sexually assaulting a child in…
Federal authorities announced a new initiative on Tuesday to help Tulsa crack down on illegal guns.Modeled after the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project…