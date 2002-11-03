© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Atheist Boy Scout

By Robert Siegel
Published November 3, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Robert Siegel talks with Darrell Lambert, a 19-year-old Eagle Scout, who is an avowed atheist. The Boy Scouts of America have ordered him to declare a belief in a supreme being or be kicked out of scouting. (5:00)

Copyright 2002 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.