50 photographs tell the story of rock & roll at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom

A new exhibit highlighting decades of rock & roll in Tulsa opens Tuesday at OKPOP.

Tulsa People Magazine partnered with Cain’s Ballroom to show off 50 photographs of memorable shows at the historic downtown venue.

Tim Landes, features editor for Tulsa People, assembled 25 photographs each from two photographers: Richard Galbraith of Enid and Phil Clarkin, lead house photographer at Cain’s.

“I brought them together to show the story of Cain’s through the lenses of two Oklahoma photographers that captured some amazing moments in history,” said Landes.

On display are photos of famous acts like The Ramones, Talking Heads and Metallica.

1 of 5 — DSC_0513.JPG "Capturing Cain's History" at OKPOP. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 2 of 5 — DSC_0515.JPG "Capturing Cain's History" at OKPOP. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 3 of 5 — DSC_0512.JPG "Capturing Cain's History" at OKPOP. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 4 of 5 — DSC_0511.JPG "Capturing Cain's History" at OKPOP. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 5 of 5 — DSC_0521.JPG Cain's Ballroom. Ben Abrams / KWGS News

One of Clarkin’s favorite photos was captured when Roy Clark unexpectedly showed up to a tribute show in honor of Leon Russell.

“Roy Clark shows up to this show and nobody in the audience knows,” said Clarkin.

“He’s not announced. He comes in the backstage door. He sits in the wing behind this wall here. Nobody ever knew he was there.”

Clarkin said he feels like his work is just one part of a greater music history at Cain’s.

“The impact that this room has had on music culture throughout the entire world… it’s not lost on me.”

The exhibit is open Dec. 10-21 at OKPOP located at 422 N. Main St.

