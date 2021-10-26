Cain's Ballroom (Tulsa)

-
The band Green Day is playing a surprise concert tomorrow night at Cain’s Ballroom. The concert is for vaccinated people only, but the general manager for…
(Note: This interview originally aired last summer.) We're pleased to welcome our friend John Wooley back to StudioTulsa. A longtime Tulsa-based music and…
Our guest on ST is Brian Horton, president of the non-profit Horton Records, which is a Tulsa-based indie record label dedicated to documenting,…
We're pleased to welcome our friend John Wooley back to StudioTulsa. A longtime Tulsa-based music and pop-culture writer -- and the host, of course, of…
Looking for new tunes to check out as you pass away all those homebound hours of late? We have some great tips on this edition of ST as we welcome Julie…
Radio in Tulsa is rich in history. The legendary Bob Wills broadcast his show and live dances with the Texas Playboys from Cain’s Ballroom every Thursday…
A “Letter from the General Manager” at the beginning of a new year is like the “Happy Holidays from Our Family!” letter you get from your third-favorite…
The long-awaited Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (or OKPOP) is our topic on today's StudioTulsa. The design of the downtown Tulsa building that will…
Last month, it was announced that the long-awaited Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- or OKPOP, as it's also called -- will be built and housed at 422…
On this installment of ST, we learn about the Tulsa-based, volunteer-run, non-profit Horton Records, which began about five years ago, and which aims to…