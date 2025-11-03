Hundreds of new Oklahoma laws take effect

About 280 new laws took effect Saturday, including an income tax cut.

House Bill 2764 reduces the state’s top income tax bracket by .25% from 4.75% to 4.5%. Most Oklahomans fall within the top bracket.

It also has a path toward elimination of the state’s income tax through revenue triggers.

It was a top priority of Gov. Kevin Stitt during the last legislative session.

The fiscal impact in fiscal year 2027 is $340.5 million.

House Bill 1389 expands insurance coverage for diagnostic mammograms.

Stitt vetoed the measure, but lawmakers overrode it.

Another measure, Senate Bill 1019, prohibits insurers from putting a time limit on the use of anesthesia during a medical or surgical procedure. It also bars insurers from restricting coverage or payment for time under anesthesia.

Senate Bill 176 gives women access to a six-month prescription of birth control.

House Bill 2263 makes it illegal to use a cell phone in a school zone or work zone. It has exceptions for hands-free or voice-operated functions and to communicate with emergency or medical personnel.

Violators are subject to a fine of not more than $100.

Lawmakers overrode Stitt’s veto of the measure.

House Bill 2674 creates the Statewide Official Compensation Commission to set the salaries of statewide elected officers, such as the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. The commission is prohibited from reducing salaries that were in effect as of Jan. 1, 2025.

Senate Bill 50 provides for a sales tax exemption for firearm and gun safety devices. Safety devices include a gun safe, lock box, trigger lock and barrel lock.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Feb. 2.

It will be Stitt’s final session due to term limits.