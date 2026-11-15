Sunday Puzzle: Grand opening

On-air challenge

Every answer today is a familiar two-word phrase that starts and ends with the letter G.

Ex. Event for a new store --> G RAND OPENIN G

1. Greeting at the start of day

2. German greeting

3. Classic animal in a science experiment

4. Service animal for a blind person

5. What a goose laid in a fairytale

6. Collection of assorted items that people reach in and take from

7. Habit-forming substance a newcomer takes that leads to serious addiction

8. Unwritten barrier that prevents women from advancing to the highest levels

9. What's waved at the start of an auto race

10. Artificial piece of wood that burns in a fireplace

11. [4 words] Anthem played for a British royal

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from Mike Bertoglio, of King County, Washington. Think of a famous living actor whose last name has 11 letters. Take the first two letters of that name and repeat them at the start. Then change the seventh letter of the actor's name to a P. The result will name part of a garden. What is it?

Answer: Benedict Cumberbatch, cucumber patch

Winner

Dianne Harrison of Wellfleet, Massachusetts

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Name some insects in two words, four letters in each word. Interchange the third letter of the first word with the second letter of the second word, and you'll name a field that you might study at college. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, November 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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