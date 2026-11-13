FAA calls for flights to be grounded, TIAA advises travelers to check airlines before coming to airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has called for all flights to be grounded nationwide Friday afternoon. Public Radio Tulsa spoke to Tulsa International Airport’s Kim Kuehler after the FAA issued its order.

Kuehler said Tulsa International Airport did not receive any guidance about the order’s timing and will continue to provide time-stamped updates via social media as additional information comes in.

The terminal and parking garages will remain open, and she encouraged travelers to check with their airline before coming to the airport.

Kuehler said, at the time of the grounding order, one plane was taxiing on the runway.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since 2023 due to a computer system malfunction. The one before that was after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Associated Press reports U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that directs planes between airports nationwide.