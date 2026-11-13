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FAA calls for flights to be grounded, TIAA advises travelers to check airlines before coming to airport

Public Radio Tulsa | By Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton,
Angel Ford
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:19 PM CST
Flight cancellations have hit the nation’s 40 busiest airports the hardest, but some departures and arrivals at Tulsa International Airport have also been affected.
Tulsa Airports
Tulsa International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration has called for all flights to be grounded nationwide Friday afternoon. Public Radio Tulsa spoke to Tulsa International Airport’s Kim Kuehler after the FAA issued its order.

Kuehler said Tulsa International Airport did not receive any guidance about the order’s timing and will continue to provide time-stamped updates via social media as additional information comes in.

The terminal and parking garages will remain open, and she encouraged travelers to check with their airline before coming to the airport.

Kuehler said, at the time of the grounding order, one plane was taxiing on the runway.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since 2023 due to a computer system malfunction. The one before that was after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Associated Press reports U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that directs planes between airports nationwide.
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Local & Regional Tulsa International Airport
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton joined KWGS' staff in October 2026.
See stories by Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
Angel Ford
Angel Ford stepped into the Morning Edition host and news reporter role at KWGS in April 2026 having obtained both a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. 
See stories by Angel Ford