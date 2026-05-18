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New Cherokee park honors first female principal chief

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published May 18, 2026 at 1:59 PM CDT
Attendees wait to cut a ribbon at an opening ceremony for Wilma P. Mankiller Park.
Angel Ford
/
KWGS News
Attendees wait to cut a ribbon at an opening ceremony for Wilma P. Mankiller Park.

Last week, Cherokee Nation celebrated the grand opening of a park in Tahlequah dedicated to the tribe’s first woman elected principal chief.

The Wilma P. Mankiller Cherokee Capitol Park is now open.

Mankiller was an activist and political leader, sometimes lauded as the most consequential chief of her time. She advocated relentlessly for community development, revived tribal government and expanded healthcare, education, and new revenue streams so the tribe could manage itself independently.

Her daughter, Felicia Olaya, spoke on the day of the grand opening, saying the park itself represents “Gadugi,” the Cherokee word meaning “working together for the common good.”

"She took us back to the old days of Gadugi while moving us forward in the modern times,” said Olaya. “I can see her smiling now.”

The parks' amenities include a water feature, playground, amphitheater, walking paths, dog park, and heirloom gardens. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin announced a call for artists' submissions for a statue of Mankiller to be erected within a year, which he believes will be an anchor for the park.

“We’ve invested a lot into opportunities for our artists, Cherokee Nation citizens, to create great public art, and then we display that in our buildings,” said Hoskin. “In this case, creating a great statue of a great leader.”

The park previously housed an abandoned septic tank facility. Hoskin said they were able to transform the property to a now beautiful green space for all to enjoy.
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Local Headlines Cherokee Nation
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning Edition host and a news reporter at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers across Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time. Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.
See stories by Angel Ford