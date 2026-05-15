Tulsa Council votes unanimously to shift oversight of Greenwood development funds

Tulsa city councilors voted unanimously Wednesday to decide who can administer $5 million in voter-approved funds.

The money is attached to Improve Our Tulsa 3, a capital spending package approved by Tulsans in 2023. A so-called Brown ordinance, submitted by City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, broadens the area in which the funds can be used to include all of District 1, not just Greenwood and Kirkpatrick Heights, as originally planned. Tulsa Economic Development Corporation is also the new fiduciary.

Hall-Harper said she brought forth the ordinance due to her input about her district’s development being ignored by Partner Tulsa, the city’s economic development authority, and the Greenwood Legacy Corporation. GLC was created specifically to implement the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood master plan.

Some residents have expressed their disapproval of the proposal, saying they did not wish it to be used outside the voter-approved area. Resident Eugene Harris asked the council yesterday to honor the promise of the plan by voting against the ordinance.

“The promise is not to any individual. The promise is not to any organization,” said Harris. “That promise was made to citizens of the Greenwood area and north Tulsa. I ask that you allow us to continue with that vision.”

Hall-Harper voiced at an earlier meeting that the ordinance keeps the original area of the plan at the forefront, with other aligned projects and programs in District 1 coming up behind.

Partner Tulsa executive director Renita Wade spoke during yesterday’s public hearing portion of the meeting to clarify the organization had never expected to receive or administer the $5 million in funds. Wade said they are ultimately there to partner with the city and council.

With their 9-0 vote to approve, the city council has placed the decision on Mayor Monroe Nichols' desk.

Nichols was not at the meeting for the vote and has not yet signed the ordinance into law.