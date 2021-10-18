Inhofe says he's 'concerned' about recyclability of renewable energy tech

Oklahoma's senior U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is expressing concern about how "green" renewable energy sources really are.

"As the Biden administration continues to push materials like wind turbines as renewable technology, I'm reminded of a Bloomberg article from 2020 titled, 'Wind Turbine Blades Can't be Recycled, so They're Piling Up in Landfills,'" Inhofe wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

Inhofe linked to a clip of him questioning a witness at a Sept. 22 hearing on recycling held by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which he once chaired and on which he now sits.

"I continue to be concerned about the challenges associated with recycling renewable technologies like solar panels and wind turbines," Inhofe said at the hearing.

"Electric vehicle batteries face similar recycling challenges, and while conventional lead-acid car batteries are highly recyclable, lithium-ion batteries used for EVs are very difficult to recycle," said Inhofe, a longtime energy sector booster and denier of man-made climate change who once famously brought a snowball onto the floor of the Senate in an attempt to discount global warming.

Since the article Inhofe cited, Bloomberg has since published at least two more about companies that have devised ways to reuse, repurpose or recycle wind turbine components, or designed ones that are recyclable from the start.