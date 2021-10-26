-
Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is cosponsoring legislation to create a permanent bison recovery and management program within the federal government.
Oklahoma Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe joined several of his colleagues to introduce a Senate version of the Indian Buffalo Management Act.The bill…
Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) is calling on the secretary of defense to immediately suspend the requirement that members of the military's uniformed and…
Oklahoma's senior U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is expressing concern about how "green" renewable energy sources really are."As the Biden administration continues…
Two prominent Republican voices in Oklahoma said Wednesday the state should and will welcome Afghan refugees who assisted the U.S. mission in Afghanistan…
While Oklahoma’s senior U.S. senator has announced millions of dollars in direct funding requests, his colleague remains steadfast in opposition to…
Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is requesting $866,000 in federal funding to help address a long-running nursing shortage in northeastern Oklahoma.The…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republican Party members have rejected a resolution to censure the state’s two GOP U.S. senators for not objecting to the…
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics could be in line for money to support a unit dedicated to investigating transnational criminal organizations law…
Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $58 million in congressional earmarks for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, which runs from…