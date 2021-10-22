ArchWell Health opens senior-focused primary care practice in east Tulsa

A primary care practice dedicated to those 65 and older opened Friday in east Tulsa.

ArchWell Health is exclusively for seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lipp said doctors in the practice want to work with older patients and spend more time with them than in a traditional primary care setting.

"Seniors today have to navigate a really complex maze of health care, and often they're trying to do that while experiencing their own challenges, their own health challenges, have their own social needs. And there's a better way for seniors, and we want to offer that here," Lipp said.

The practice will also offer nutrition services, access to social workers, community events, and transportation to and from appointments.

"I have a father who's 80 years old. A lot of what we do here — you know, I think about that often. What kind of care does he need? What are the needs that he has when he sees his physician? And a lot of that experience drives what you see here today, and I know we all can relate to that," said ArchWell Health CEO Carl Whitmer.

ArchWell Health is at 3138 South Garnett Road in a shopping center with a grocery store and other businesses, a setting the company believes is more accessible to many seniors than large hospital complexes with parking garages.

The company now has locations in six cities across five states, including some in Oklahoma City.