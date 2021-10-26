Health Care

-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Supreme Court on Monday blocked three anti-abortion laws that were scheduled to take effect Nov. 1 that abortion rights…
A primary care practice dedicated to those 65 and older opened Friday in east Tulsa.ArchWell Health is exclusively for seniors enrolled in Medicare…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Reproductive rights supporters have filed an appeal asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to put three anti-abortion laws on hold,…
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Eric Garcia, a political journalist based in Washington, DC, who's worked for or written for National Journal,…
Head of Oklahoma's biggest pediatric residency program calls for all hands on deck to solve shortageOklahoma has a major shortage of pediatricians to solve.The state would need another 250 pediatricians today just to meet the national per child average.…
Our guest is the noted medical expert, Dr. Leana Wen, a visiting professor at George Washington University's School of Public Health and a non-resident…
The pandemic, of course, has clearly changed -- and is actually still changing -- how we think about work, play, relationships, entertainment, education,…
Local mental health professionals are seeing the same problem as hospitals at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic: too many patients.Laureate Psychiatric…
Our guest on this edition of ST Medical Monday is the progressive radio host, multimedia personality, and bestselling author Thom Hartmann. He tells us…