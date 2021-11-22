Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone endorses Lahmeyer in US Senate race against incumbent Lankford

Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer has the endorsement of former Donald Trump adviser and convicted felon Roger Stone as he seeks to oust fellow Republican James Lankford from his seat in the U.S. Senate.

Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction, but he never went to prison because then-President Trump commuted his sentence in July 2020. At a local event Monday announcing his endorsement, Stone followed Lahmeyer’s strategy of painting Lankford as not conservative enough.

"Principally, I object to his failure to question the integrity of the last elections in view of the record number of anomalies and irregularities that are apparent to anyone willing to examine them," Stone said.

Despite claims about widespread fraud costing Trump the 2020 election, no proof has been produced.

Stone also cited Lankford’s failure to join them in opposing COVID-19 vaccines based on conspiracy theories and outright lies about their contents, effects and purpose.

"I'm as disturbed about that as the fact that Sen. Lankford has not sponsored federal legislation to withhold from any public school district federal funds for those districts that are teaching critical race theory. That would be a perfect example of something that a real conservative should do," Stone said.

Stone called on Lankford to debate his challenger. Lahmeyer said they have a lot of ground to cover.

"Such as Jan. 6, apologizing to Black Lives Matter, amnesty and so much more that he needs to give an account for to the people of Oklahoma. So, I'm not just asking for one debate. I think we should have several debates over the course of this campaign leading up to the primary," Lahmeyer said.

Lankford apologized to his Black constituents for questioning the results of the 2020 election, not to Black Lives Matter. Lankford’s campaign has not responded to a request for comment on Lahmeyer’s call for debates.

Lahmeyer made headlines over the weekend for statements he made about White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who crossed state lines and shot three people at a Wisconsin protest, killing two of them.

"I made national news because I put out there that Anthony Fauci is a mass murderer with his involvement of funding research ... in Wuhan that gave us the COVID-19 vaccine. And then you have somebody like Kyle Rittenhouse, who is an American hero being totally demonized," Lahmeyer said Monday.

Stone and Lahmeyer held an event in Enid on Sunday evening after speaking at Lahmeyer's Tulsa church earlier in the day.

Stone is the latest Trump ally to endorse Lahmeyer. Disgraced former general and QAnon supporter Michael Flynn has endorsed Lahmeyer. So has former Trump deputy assistant and Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka.