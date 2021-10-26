-
Our guest is Anita Hill, the University Professor of Social Policy, Law, and Women's and Gender Studies at Brandeis University. Following her historic…
Trump diehard Jackson Lahmeyer is shaping up to be incumbent Oklahoma U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s main challenger next November, and at a rally Thursday…
A U.S. Senate committee advanced a pair of bills last week to help preserve Native languages, including one named for a renowned Cherokee linguist.Hawaii…
Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) told a conservative group on Wednesday that he believes there are two main threats to the American electoral system: Democrats…
Former Oklahoma Republican senator and congressman Tom Coburn died in March of last year, but his memorial service was delayed due to the COVID-19…
An ethics watchdog group is calling on Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), vice chair of the Senate Ethics Committee, to recuse from any investigation into…
Our guest on ST is Adam Jentleson, the public affairs director at Democracy Forward and a former deputy chief of staff to Senator Harry Reid. Jentleson…