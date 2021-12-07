Judge stays Wade Lay's Jan. 6 execution for competency hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state court judge in Oklahoma has granted a temporary stay of execution for a death row inmate convicted of killing a security guard during a 2004 bank robbery in Tulsa.

Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills issued the stay on Monday so that a competency hearing can be held for 60-year-old Wade Lay. After a hearing before Mills last week, the judge determined there was “good reason" to believe Lay is not competent to be executed.

In a court filing last week, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor's office said they would not oppose a stay.

Lay's attorney Sarah Jernigan has said Lay has for decades suffered from severe mental illness, including schizophrenia and delusions.

In interviews with The Associated Press, Lay has said he believes his attorneys, prison workers and a federal judge are conspiring against him.

