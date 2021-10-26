Death Penalty

-
Oklahoma Department of Corrections director claims witnesses gave 'embellished' account of executionCorrections Director Scott Crow said John Marion Grant was "dry heaving," not convulsing, after the first of three drugs was administered and the doctor present told him Grant's vomiting wasn't entirely uncommon.
-
"I truly believe that the power over life and death is given to God only," said gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson.
-
Oklahoma executed 60-year-old John Marion Grant by lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the killing hours before it happened.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court granted Oklahoma's request to overturn a lower court’s ruling, allowing the state to carry out its first execution in more than six years.
-
A three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit issued the stays Wednesday for death row inmates John Marion Grant, who was scheduled to die on Thursday, and Julius Jones, whose lethal injection was set for Nov. 18.
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A retired New York attorney is suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, saying its claim to have no records pertaining to the…
-
A former attorney for a man sitting on Oklahoma’s death row says his original trial wasn’t fair.Amy McTeer represented John Marion Grant who is scheduled…
-
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set new execution dates Monday for seven death row prisoners, including Julius Jones, who was recommended for…
-
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma attorney general’s office has asked the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals to push back execution dates for seven death…