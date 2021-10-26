Capital Punishment

-
Oklahoma Department of Corrections director claims witnesses gave 'embellished' account of executionCorrections Director Scott Crow said John Marion Grant was "dry heaving," not convulsing, after the first of three drugs was administered and the doctor present told him Grant's vomiting wasn't entirely uncommon.
"I truly believe that the power over life and death is given to God only," said gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson.
Oklahoma executed 60-year-old John Marion Grant by lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the killing hours before it happened.
The U.S. Supreme Court granted Oklahoma's request to overturn a lower court’s ruling, allowing the state to carry out its first execution in more than six years.
A three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit issued the stays Wednesday for death row inmates John Marion Grant, who was scheduled to die on Thursday, and Julius Jones, whose lethal injection was set for Nov. 18.
A clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones was delayed for a week while his legal challenge is pending in federal court.
A federal judge ruled that executions for five men on death row can go forward despite their status as plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol.
Attorney General John O’Connor is declining to honor the state’s promise to not execute prisoners involved in a lethal injection lawsuit. A number of…
Oklahoma has no records for the drugs it’s soon planning to use to execute seven people.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A retired New York attorney is suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, saying its claim to have no records pertaining to the…