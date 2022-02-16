© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Autopsy report: John Grant inhaled his own vomit while being executed

Public Radio Tulsa | By Chris Polansky
Published February 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST
download (1).png

The first man executed in Oklahoma following a nearly seven-year hiatus inhaled his own vomit during his October killing at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, according to an autopsy report.

John Grant's autopsy report, signed on Oct. 29, 2021, by Tulsa medical examiner Dr. Jeremy Shelton one day after Grant's execution, was obtained and published by the Death Penalty Information Center.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections claimed at the time of the execution that the killing was carried out "without complication," despite media eyewitness accounts that Grant convulsed and vomited on himself many times during the execution. DOC Director Scott Crow claimed media accounts were "embellished."

The autopsy report showed evidence of pulmonary edema, which a 2020 NPR report found could be evidence of a slow, painful death, experienced similar to the sensation of the torture method known as waterboarding.

Grant was sentenced to death in 2000 for the 1998 murder of prison worker Gay Carter.

Grant's execution was the first since a series of botched executions in 2014 and 2015, after which Oklahoma suspended executions.

A federal judge is scheduled to consider the constitutionality of the drug cocktail used in the state's execution process later this month.

Oklahoma is scheduled to kill 39-year-old convicted murderer Gilbert Postelle Thursday morning using the same drugs.

Local & Regional
Chris Polansky
Chris joined Public Radio Tulsa as a news anchor and reporter in April 2020. He’s a graduate of Hunter College and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, both at the City University of New York.
See stories by Chris Polansky