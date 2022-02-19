Fire and Rain... then maybe snow... Wild weather week ahead

Fire weather concerns will increase Sunday with winds gusting 20 to 35 mph through the afternoon. High grassland fire spread rates will exist across portion of eastern Oklahoma especially where recent rainfall remained light.

A strong cold front will sweep through the region Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Thunderstorms will increase in coverage ahead of the front Monday night with locally heavy rainfall and a risk of severe weather possible.

Sharply colder and breezy conditions will develop Tuesday with cold temperatures persisting through Thursday. The developing weather pattern remains favorable for all types of wintry weather to spread across the region Wednesday through Thursday. A risk

of impactful icing along with sleet and snow accumulation continues and updated forecasts should be closely followed for mid to late next week.